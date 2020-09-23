St. Francis and Grand Island Public Schools Team Up on $5.92 Million Project to Educate Future Health Care Workers

GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS), in partnership with CHI Health St. Francis, is finalizing plans to transform the 8th floor of the hospital tower into a 20,522 square-foot learning lab of the future. When complete, the Grand Island Senior High (GISH) Academy of Medical Sciences at CHI Health St. Francis, a $5.92 million project, will provide juniors and seniors training and exposure to a variety of health care careers.

“Allowing students to learn on-site at the hospital, in a larger space that’s specifically-designed to compliment our current pathway, will do more than we could ever imagine,” says Dr. Tawana Grover, superintendent, GIPS. “Working side-by-side with St. Francis health care professional will provide fun and relevant learning opportunities that will make a huge impact on our students’ futures.”

The academy build-out will take an estimated 12 months to complete once funds are raised. It will include two large simulation pathway labs, four additional labs, two classrooms, several smaller break-out rooms and a large learning lab and lobby for gathering.

Students will alternate days of hands-on learning at the hospital with traditional in-classroom days at GISH. While at the hospital, students will simulate bedside care using electronic patient mannequins, work through emergency care protocols in an ambulance, learn how physical therapists assess sports injuries and repair high-tech medical equipment.

“COVID-19 showed the nation how vital skilled medical providers are for the health and safety of any community,” says Ed Hannon, president, St. Francis. “The academy, and the opportunity to ‘grow our own,’ is a forward-thinking way for St. Francis to give back to the community which has supported our hospital for 133 years. This partnership with the Grand Island Public Schools will benefit the community well into the future.”

Twenty faculty members, collaborating with St. Francis providers and employees, will teach in the new space. Job shadowing and mentoring opportunities at the hospital will also be offered as part of the curriculum.

The free program is open to area high school students interested in the medical field.

Dr. Grover says, “Students get to tap into their interests while increasing attendance and grades. Being outside the traditional high school environment is a big deal, and they take the work seriously.”

After graduation, academy students can use their acquired skills for college or to enter the job market. Those who choose not to pursue higher education, roughly 40 percent, will be eligible for several careers including CNAs, EMTs, health care techs and admissions clerks.

Last school year, 104 academy students earned their Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification; many working in in health care during the pandemic.

An instant workforce is a valuable resource, according to Dave Taylor, president, Grand Island Economic Council, as Grand Island’s population is shifting and will soon be home to more residents 75 years and older than children five years and younger.

“Grand Island’s population shift will surely effect all segments of the community- business, housing, education, and especially healthcare. The investment in the Academy of Medical Sciences at CHI Health St. Francis is a multi-faceted, long-term economic strategy to develop a highly qualified, empathetic, and engaged workforce. The partnership between CHI Health St. Francis and Grand Island Public Schools enables Grand Island to be one step closer to a budding healthcare hub in Central Nebraska,” says Taylor.

Hannon believes time spent at St. Francis will be invaluable in helping students navigate the 250 possible careers in health care.

“Students will discover what it’s really like to work in health care – and what careers they’re most interested in pursuing,” says Hannon. “They’ll forge connections with our staff who’ve been in their shoes and are now in their corner.”

As to not burden the tax system, the Academy of Medical Sciences at CHI Health St. Francis will be funded through business and private donations. St. Francis intends to lease the space, a $7.2 million value, to the school system for 20 years for a token fee.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with our friends from the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation to make this dream a reality to our students,” says Traci Skalberg, GIPS Foundation.

St. Francis and GIPS began the fundraising process several months ago presenting design schematics to area businesses. In total $5.92 million needs to be raised to start. For more information about the academy or to pledge a gift, contact the St. Francis Foundation at (308) 398-5400