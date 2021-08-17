Standoff in Kearney Ends With Death of Shooting Suspect

KEARNEY – A man who shot and critically injured two women in Elm Creek died during a standoff with police in Kearney yesterday. The police learned of 33 year old Jeffery Smith’s whereabouts in Kearney and they closed 2nd Avenue from both directions for four blocks and issued a shelter in place via Buffalo Watch.

All Kearney Public Schools were placed in secure status throughout the day because of the standoff. The Hastings and Grand Island Police Departments, Nebraska State Patrol, and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kearney Police Department during the standoff. They used two armored vehicles and a police tactical robot and began delivering less than lethal chemical munitions inside the apartment.

During the negotiations, a police officer heard a gunshot and the tactical robot was able to confirm that Smith was dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier in the morning Smith had shot an ex-girlfriend, 35 year old Amber Schade and her mother, 63 year old Lena Rouse, both of Elm Creek. The shooting occurred at the mother’s rural residence and both women were transported from the scene by ambulance to a Kearney hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicated Smith forced his way into the residence and shot both women. Several children were present at the time of the shooting, however none physically injured.