Start Over Rover Gives Some Pet Safety Tips for Spring and Summer

HASTINGS – Now that we are heading into the hot time of the year, Start Over Rover wants to remind people of some basic safety tips for their pets. Anne Halbert, with Start Over Rover, says that animals don’t know when to stop playing, even if they are overheating. It can happen suddenly and without warning. She says doing exercises and walking is best during the early morning hours and the evening as to avoid those hot times of the day. Of course it is very dangerous to leave a pet in a hot car.

Even though it might feel like it’s cool outside, once you close up the car it gets hot really quick. And if you’re not sure, if you want to sit in that car with it not running, the same that way you are planning on leaving your pet in there, for a short period of time and see. You’ll know really quickly if it’s going to be too hot or too cold. If you’re thinking about running out, I know we all love to have our pets with us all the time. However, if you are running out to run an errand as it gets warmer, it’s a great idea to leave your pet home. Then they are safe and sound when you get home.

Leaving them outside can be dangerous as well and it’s a requirement in the City of Hastings to have shelter for the pet, a cool area, and there must always be water for the pet. More information can be found on the Start Over Rover Facebook page and their website, StartOverRover.org.