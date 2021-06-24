Start Over Rover New Event Woof Stock on Saturday

HASTINGS – Start Over Rover is hosting a new event this year called Woof Stock in Downtown Hastings. It will be happening on Saturday from Noon to 5pm on 1st Street in front of Steeple Brewing. Anne Halbert of Start Over Rover says that this is a family friendly event.

It will be bouncy houses for the kids and face painting. Oh there is so much going on down there. We have a dunk tank and I even hear that there are some police officers who have volunteered their time to come spend some time on the dunk tank. Some contests for your pets. So if you have a pet who you would think that would win a contest for the biggest pet. Of if you have one that would be the ugliest pet. Best trick, a lot of people love that one. But lot’s of contests, there are gift cards for the winners of the contest.

Even if you don’t want to enter your pet into a contest they are still encouraging everyone to bring their pets. They do ask that you put your dog on a leash. There will also be microchipping clinics for pets as well. The money that is made at Woof Stock will go back to Start Over Rover but they didn’t want to make people pay money to enter the event.

Halbert also said this is a great opportunity to learn more about Start Over Rover and their adoption process. They are asking for a free will donation for entry if people can and the event is open to everyone.