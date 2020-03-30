Start Over Rover Still Doing Adoptions; In Need of Donations as Well 

HASTINGS – Start Over Rover is still doing adoptions but they are only doing them by appointment and you must have an adoption application filled out already. They are closed for the most part and volunteers are still there taking animals.

But if you want to check out the animals, you call ahead and set up an appointment. Anne Halbert, with Start Over Rover, says that it’s crucial that people still adopt during this time.

Because the need for animals to come in is so high. You know, with this, there have been a number of people who call because they are afraid of this coronavirus so they want to relinquish their pets, what if they can get it from their pets. Different things like this. So our calls are probably even more than they typically are. But we still get the calls for strays and relinquishments. There’s still a lot of calls. Still needing the space to try and have the animals come in means we have to have the adoptions.

You can apply for an adoption at StartOverRover.org. They are also in need of foster homes for the pets and more information about that can also be found at their website.

They are also in need of donations, both monetary and other needs. They need paper towels, bleach, laundry soap, garbage bags,cat and dog food and cat litter. They use IAMs for the food and tidy cat clumpable litter.