Start Over Rover’s Barktober Fest Happening Friday Night

HASTINGS – Start Over Rover’s Annual Barktober Fest will be happening this Friday night at the Eagles Club from 6:00pm to 10:00pm. They weren’t able to host one last year so they are excited to be back in person this year. There will be pizza, drinks, a raffle, and a silent auction. They will also be accepting donations.

All of the money from the event will benefit Start Over Rover and some of the money the Eagles Club makes will also be donated to Start Over Rover. Anne Halbert, of Start Over Rover, says that Barktober Fest is always a fun evening but it is also an important one.

This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. This is all of the proceeds that we make go to Start Over Rover. To help us continue our work because, again, we have no funding from anywhere. We work strictly from donations that we receive, from grants that we apply for and we receive.

There will also be a lot of great items available through the silent auction.

And of course a lot of the gyms donate. Memberships, or months or things like that. There’s pictures. There’s things made by Hastings College Art. There’s jewelry. I know Imperial Jewelers made a donation. There are tattoos. There’s all kinds of great things that are up for the silent auction.

There will be two different silent auctions one early on in the evening and another later on. Although they do allow animals and pets at some events, they are not allowed at this one.