State Fly in Show This Weekend at the Hastings Municipal Airport

HASTINGS – The Hastings Municipal Airport will be hosting the Annual State Fly In Show this Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of events and activities at the airport over the weekend, including a chance to see and ride in the World War II B-29 Superfortress called the “Doc.”

On Saturday people will be able to tour the inside of the plane and rides will be available on Saturday and Sunday, although tickets for riding it are sold out. Aaron Shardt, of the Airport Association Board, says that it’s truly an honor for the City of Hastings to host this event.

The State Fly In is passed from community to community during the years. Every airport has a chance to have it. Some airports plan to have just a fly in and maybe a breakfast. And we got carried away and started an air show. And it got really big.

They will have that air show on Sunday from noon to 2:30. They will also have food vendors, exhibits, seminars, and panels at the show.

Hastings Kiwanis will have their annual Pancake Feed both days and Hastings Catholic Schools will host their Dizzy with a Dame Dance in the Hanger. Separate charges apply for both of those events.