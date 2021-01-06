State Leaders Issue Statements Condemning U.S. Capitol Violence

The following are statements made my Nebraska’s Congressional Representatives and Governor Ricketts.

Senator Ben Sasse issued the following:

“Today, the United States Capitol — the world’s greatest symbol of self-government — was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.”

“Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President’s addiction to constantly stoking division.”

“Americans are better than this: Americans aren’t nihilists. Americans aren’t arsonists. Americans aren’t French revolutionaries taking to the barricades.”

“This is not how we peacefully transfer power. The American people are tough, our Constitutional order is strong, and we will meet this moment with strength and grace.”

Congressman Adrian Smith is confirmed to be safe, at the Capitol. He issued this statement.

“As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive.”

Senator Deb Fischer issued this statement via Twitter

“These rioters have no constitutional right to harm law enforcement and storm our Capitol. We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic. This must end now.”

Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) issued the following statement in regards to today’s events:

“The actions of those who have broken into the Capitol, punched police, broken barriers, and breached the chambers is reprehensible. Violence is never the answer and I condemn their actions. I also want to thank the Capitol Police for putting our safety before their own and protecting Congress and our staff. We live in the oldest and greatest democracy, and the actions of these individuals embarrassed our great land. I am safe in my office along with staff members. Please pray for the safety of the Capitol Police.”

Gov. Ricketts Comments on Violence at the U.S. Capitol

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable. I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protest is the American way. Violence and destruction of property are not. I encourage the violent protestors in D.C. to leave and go home.”

Attorney General Peterson Issues Statement in Response to Lawless Acts in US Capitol:

Today’s violent assault on our US Capitol is an afront to the principles of our Constitution. We are a nation of laws that are designed to maintain order and protect our freedoms. These freedoms include the right to peacefully protest, but lawlessness by any individual or organization cannot be tolerated. We as a people are better than this. We must live up to the greatness of this nation and not submit to lawless impulses.