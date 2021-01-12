State of Nebraska Gives Update on Vaccine Rollout

LINCOLN – Doctor Angela Ling, the Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, joined Governor Ricketts at his press conference Monday to give an update on the coronavirus vaccine rollout. She said that 76,882 vaccines have been administered in Nebraska. The state is also one of the top states in terms of percentage of vaccines used. They will be launching a vaccine registration and administration system in late January.

This system will allow Nebraskans to register to receive the vaccine by entering some basic information to determine what phase they are in and when their phase is open. Some of that information includes name, date of birth, email address, phone number, occupation, and some health questions. This information is strictly confidential and will only be used to determine phase eligibility and to administer the vaccine

After registration you will either be placed on a wait list or notified that you are eligible for the vaccine. Once you are eligible you will schedule an appointment for the vaccination.

The South Heartland District Health Department announced they are expecting to wrap up the first dose vaccination of most of the health care provider priority groups in the four-county district who want the coronavirus vaccine.

They will now be moving into Phase 1B This includes hospital personnel, EMS, and long-term care facility residents and staff. This group also includes developmental disabilities organizations, behavioral health, home health care, pharmacies, dentists, optometrists, school nurses, public health, and many other personnel working in health care.

Eligible health workers may schedule through the health department to get their first dose of the vaccine at clinics scheduled in Nuckolls County on Today and tomorrow, in Clay County tomorrow, and Adams County on Thursday. The vaccine is still being allocated out in small amounts and it takes time to get to all of the people in each priority group who want the vaccine.

The Central District Health Department is also wrapping up its first round of vaccinations. They are expected to start Phase 1B Tier 1 this week as well. The next group of people in Tier 2 to get vaccinated will be teachers and school staff.

The district is seeing a positivity rate of below 20% for the first time since October. Statewide there is also a decrease in cases.