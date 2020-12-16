State of Nebraska Preparing to Potentially Receive Moderna Vaccine Next Week

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts says that the State of Nebraska will not receive any more Pfizer vaccines until the last week of December but they are also expecting to receive the Moderna vaccine next week if it gets approved by the FDA.

Angela Ling, the incident commander for the Department of Health and Human Services, says 32,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine has been allocated for the State of Nebraska. The vaccine will stretch to 112 hospitals, federally qualified health centers and local health departments. She also went over the phased plan of the vaccination process again.

Phase 1A will include all healthcare and long term care residents. Phase 1B will include first responders, education, correction staff, food and agriculture, transportations, and utilities. We continue to further define Phase 1B with our community partners and have the National Guard assisting with gathering information from entities who will be involved in these phases.

She also said that the Pfizer vaccine has received significant scrutiny in its approval process.

The U.S. vaccine safety system has a rigorous process to ensure safety. The Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective in the Phase Three clinical trial. Comparatively, the flu vaccine is generally 40-60 percent effective.

She said that the vaccine does not contain a live virus and will not give anyone the coronavirus. There may be side effects to the vaccine for 24 hours but, unless the symptoms worsen, there is no reason to seek medical attention. Pfizer reported no serious side effects of the vaccine and no deaths have been reported in relation to the vaccine.

The FDA and CDC continue to monitor the vaccine for safety, effectiveness, and any long term or rare side effects. Ling reiterated that they are hoping to have vaccines for the general public by Springtime, at the earliest.