State of Nebraska Will Extend Tax Deadline

LINCOLN – Governor Ricketts announced at a press conference on Monday that the State of Nebraska will be extending it’s tax deadline in accordance with federal guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new deadline will be July 15, which is an extension of 90 days. Governor Ricketts said that if you have not been impacted by the virus you should still try to file your taxes by April 15. He said that if everybody who normally files on April 15, files on July 15 they would see an estimated $385 million move from this fiscal year to the next fiscal year.

From a cash flow perspective, we don’t know how this will all impact us. From the standpoint of what will happen to sales and income tax going forward. Government is important, we do many important functions. And we are important in responding to this coronavirus. So having the revenues available to be able to do this is one of the things that if you are not impacted by coronavirus and you can file your taxes by April 15 that will help ensure we have the cash flow available to continue to run our operations here at the State of Nebraska.

At the press conference Governor Ricketts also said that the state has no plans to implement a stay at home order and they are also looking at putting a moratorium on evictions. He implored landlords to not evict people during a public emergency.