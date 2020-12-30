State Patrol Helps over 200 During the Winter Storm

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were busy throughout the state Tuesday as a large winter storm dropped several inches of snow across much of Nebraska. Since the time the storm began late Monday, troopers have responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents.

“Our troopers show dedication to public safety in countless ways, but days like today demonstrate that work from border to border,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our team of troopers and dispatchers is always ready to help.”

Throughout the storm, troopers performed more than 170 motorist assists, which can involve stranded vehicles, slide-offs, or other non-emergency events. Troopers also responded to 28 crashes. Thankfully, there are no reports of life-threatening injuries in any of those crashes.

As the winter weather season continues, NSP urges motorists to always check forecasts before traveling. In the event of winter weather, the Nebraska 511 system provides road condition and closure information via the website or smartphone app. Any motorist who becomes stranded while traveling can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 on a cell phone or 800-525-5555 on any phone. Call 911 in any emergency.

“We’d also like to salute the team at NDOT, local law enforcement agencies, tow truck operators, local public works crews, and many others for their work on days like today,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Those crews have been working around the clock during the storm to keep the roads as clear as possible and keep traffic moving safely.”

The Nebraska State Patrol advises motorists to keep a winter weather survival kit in each vehicle. Some basic items to include are a First Aid Kit, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories, jumper cables, towrope, tool kit, matches, candles, red flag or bandana, high energy or dehydrated foods, and bottled water.