NEBRASKA – Jeff Fortenberry defeat Kate Bolz for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Fortenberry has held the seat since 2005.

Adrian Smith won his re-election for United States House District 3. He defeated democrat Mark Elsworth in a landslide victory.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse also won re-election after he defeated democratic challenger Chris Janicek, Janicek only received around 30 percent of the vote.