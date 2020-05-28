State Senator Steve Halloran and 42 Senators Request Aide to Stimulate Local Meat Processing

HASTINGS – State Senator Steve Halloran and 42 other state senators wrote a letter to Nebraska’s Congressional delegation requesting their consideration of options to increase the means available to connect farms through local processors with those in need through food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to also stimulate opportunities for producers to direct market to customers as well as for the public to procure meat locally in the long term. Senator Halloran said this will allow farmers to not have to euthanize animals and they can use them instead.

To take them and have the meat processed and hopefully might satisfy some of the needs for charitable food distribution in the state. Which the food pantries, as you’re probably well aware, at some level are some struggling to supply enough food for those in need. This is not going to significantly increase the amount of animals that can be processed but it will benefit some to be able to have them processed instead of killing the hogs.

The letter urges Congress to consider allowing the USDA to temporarily lift restrictions on meat processed by custom exempt processors to allow custom processed meats to be provided to food banks and other charitable food distribution programs if there was a severe disruption of federally inspected meat processing that was likely to persist for a prolonged period.

The letter would also urge Congress to consider means of assisting small local lockers and smaller commercial processors to meet federal meat inspection standards.