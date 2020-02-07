State Senator Steve Halloran Hosting Open House for Property Tax Petition Signing Building

HASTINGS – State Senator Steve Halloran will be hosting an open house Friday at 2:00 p.m. at 237 North Burlington Avenue. The open house is for the opening of the building that will serve as a place where people can sign the petition that would provide a 35 percent refund of the property tax you pay credited onto your Nebraska Income Tax whether it be personal or business.

If and when enough signatures are gathered the Constitutional Amendment will be placed on the ballot in the November 2020 election. Senator Halloran says that this open house will be an opportunity to talk to him and other senators about the petition.

It’s an opportunity for people not to have to search out, they’ll know where they can come sign the petition. And I encourage people, today at 2 o’clock, we will have three other state senators. There’ll be senator Tom Brewer, senator Steve Erdman, senator Dave Murman, and I will be there joining them to open this location. And it’ll be a chance for people to come visit with somebody besides me.

The field director for the petition drive, Dr. Ed Truemper, will be in attendance as well. He is a retired pediatric doctor and Halloran says he knows all of the ins and outs of what’s going on with property taxes. The building is manned by volunteers and will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 to 5.