Statewide and Local Weekend Coronavirus Update

NEBRASKA – There are a total of 242 coronavirus cases in the South Heartland Health Department district with 220 in Adams County, 14 in Clay, and five in Webster. There will be testing extra today and tomorrow from 10am-5pm by the Nebraska National Guard for people who pre-registered at SouthHeartlandHealth.org. They prioritized health care workers, first responders, and people who are showing symptoms.

There are now 865 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district. There are 707 in Dawson County and 121 in Buffalo.

The Central District Health Department has a total of 1401 cases with 1,328 in Hall County, which has dropped down to the third most of any county in the state, behind Dakota County and Douglas County.

There are also 52 cases in Hamilton and 17 in Merrick. There are a total of 8,315 cases in the state and 98 deaths, with 42 in the Central District Health Department’s district.