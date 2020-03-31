Statewide Coronavirus Update; Third Death and New Cases

NEBRASKA – The third death related to coronavirus was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The person was a Lincoln County resident in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

And it was also announced that of the six confirmed cases in Hall County, two are healthcare workers with the Central District Health Department. Both workers are no longer working and under quarantine.

The Douglas County Health Department received preliminary results on 16 new cases yesterday. Four of the cases had direct contact with a known case, two cases are travel-related, and five involve community spread.

Buffalo county also reported one new case yesterday as well. The woman is in her 60s. She is currently self-isolating at home. Two Rivers Public Health Department is conducting further investigation at this time.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in the Central District Health Departments counties, which include Hall, Hamilton, and Merrick counties, they and their local health clinics are working to address the virus. Clinics have implemented a number of evidence-based practices designed to minimize the chance of exposure and identify staff early on who may have contracted the virus. These include scheduling changes that separate patients from each other, limiting visitors into facilities, asking patients to call ahead for screening, daily temperature and symptom checks of all staff, and proper use of masks.

Healthcare staff are the front line with patients well or sick, placing them at high risk for exposure. Therefore, healthcare staff are advised to be alert to onset of symptoms and to stay home if sick. Clinics can test staff who develop symptoms in order to keep spread to a minimum. Because it can be spread by individuals who have no symptoms, they can be carriers and unintentionally spread it to others. When and if a healthcare worker contracts the virus, the health department begins the follow-up contact investigation. This investigation provides information that can prevent spread. It also gives department staff the opportunity to advise on restricted health measures as appropriate within the healthcare facilities and community.