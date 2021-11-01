Stop Sign Placement to Change at Two Hastings Intersections

HASTINGS – Stop signs at two Hastings intersections will be changed to improve traffic flow and safety beginning on Nov. 4.

The stop sign for southbound traffic will be eliminated at the intersection of 2nd Street and Elm Avenue, and a new stop sign will be added for eastbound traffic on 2nd Street.

Additionally, the stop sign for westbound traffic at the intersection of 26th Street and Osborne Drive East will be replaced with a yield sign, and a new stop sign will be added for northbound traffic on Osborne Drive East.

Additional flagging will be installed on the new signs to bring awareness to the changes.

The change at 2nd Street and Elm Avenue was approved by the Hastings City Council at the Sept. 27 meeting, and the change at 26th Street and Osborne Drive East was approved at the Oct. 25 meeting.