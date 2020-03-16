Stuck At Home with Kids? Try these Ideas!

If your stuck at home with your kids for the next few weeks we’ve got a list of suggestions and ideas to keep your kids active and doing something productive.

The Kearney Public Library announced Monday March 16th that despite being closed to the public they are going to start a curbside pickup service beginning March 17th. Library patrons may place items on hold by either calling the library, going to their website www.kearneylib.org, or using the mykpl app. Library staff will notify you when your items are ready for pickup. You can then drive to the west entrance of the library, call in to the library at 308-233-3282 and a staff member will bring your items out.

The library has set a few rules in regards to this service.

You are limited to 20 items at a time.

Be prepared to show your library card or photo id when picking up items.

Please do no use this service if you are sick.

Returns and fine payments will not be accepted during this curbside service.

Late fees are being suspended until the library reopens.

Now is also a great time to get familiar with the library’s other online services. They offer downloadable audio books via two different apps that are free to use. All you need is your library card to sign in.

TumbleBookLibrary offers eBooks for children in kindergarten-6th grades. So if you kids can’t locate a book to pickup using their curbside service, try logging on to the library’s website and finding an eBook for them! Youth in middle and high school aren’t excluded either. They can find a variety of titles in OverDrive or TumbleBookCloud. Both are accessible on www.kearneylib.org.

The Kearney Public Library also offers links to download magazines, music and even film streaming. So those of you who don’t have a Netflix or Hulu account don’t have to miss out on watching movies from home. All services are offered free through your library card.

Other online resources are coming out with educational programs for kids to learn while having to stay home. One such organization is the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Via Facebook Live, kids can watch each day beginning March 16th at 2:00 CST for Home Safari’s.

“While the Cincinnati Zoo is closed and kids are home from school, let us help make your children’s hiatus from school fun and educational. Join us for a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday at 3pm EDT where we will highlight one of our amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home. Join us starting Monday, March 16.” -via Facebook post.

Parents can access this for the little ones by searching the Cincinnati Zoo on Facebook. Links will be provided each day during the session for an interactive quiz to see what kids learned each day.

Another option for parents who have kids at home that like to draw is also available via Facebook. The group is called After School Art Classes hosted by the Canvas Road Show. They are having live classes every Wednesday for the next few weeks at 4:00pm. The class is designed to show kids how to make a small craft with material that can be found around your house. The group will post the items needed the day before so you can be prepared to follow along live.

As we all navigate these new waters of social distancing and quarantining, many places will become creative with programs and classes available online. Use local resources such as your public library and social media sites to find out more information on what’s available in your area.