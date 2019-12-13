Student United Way Looking For More Students at Hastings College to Be Involved

HASTINGS – The Student United Way, which was started up this year at Hastings College, is a leadership, volunteering, and philanthropy group that is looking for more members to join. They currently have 14 members.

Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that they are looking at more ways to reach the younger generation.

And they want to help the community so much, they have a drive to help. And so we wanted a way to engage that population. And Mackenzie actually did a ton of research in to this Student United Way model that’s done at other universities throughout the country. And put everything together, the bylaws, the mission statement, everything. And presented it to us and we took it to Hastings College as well. I think that it’s just a great leadership opportunity for students, it’s also a great way for that generation to get involved in their community.

Mackenzie Waltemath, the President of the Student United Way, is also serving on the board of directors for the United Way.

If other Hastings College Students want to get involved they can by just attending the meetings and going from there. The United Way plans on extending this program to other colleges in the area.