Stuhr Museum is Adding an Ice Skating Rink

GRAND ISLAND – The Stuhr Museum is adding a synthetic ice skating rink called the Glaciarium. It will be located on the southwest side of the museum grounds near the rural church. Museum officials say they hope to have it open by late November. Built on top of a concrete pad, the Glaciarium will be made of a specialized dry lubricated plastic that requires less maintenance than natural ice. The 40-by-60-foot rink will come in several panels that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle and can be taken apart and stored when not in use.

It will be located outside so coats, hats, and gloves will be recommended. It will be able to accommodate up to 30 skaters at a time and will be open during the weekends and select weeknights during the winter. Hours of operation will be posted on the museum website closer to opening, and tickets will be available for purchase in person and online.