Sunday is the Last Day to Participate in the Hastings Housing Study Online Survey

HASTINGS – Marvin Planning Consultants, the group conducting the Hastings Housing Study, want Hastings residents to fill out their online survey and Sunday is the last day it will be available. They have said that they want as many people as possible to fill out the survey because they need to know what the community thinks about the housing situation in Hastings before they begin their own research. Marshall Gaines, the head of the planning commission, echoed that statement.

The questions are very very simple, they’re very very easy. And boom at the end of it, submit, done, and it’s over. But it’s hugely important for people in Hastings to take and look at that, do that, and give us that feedback. We’ll need it.

The online survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/hastings2020. You can also pick up a hard copy of the survey at the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, the Library, the Museum, the Adams County Courthouse, or the Hastings City Offices. The study should take about six to eight months to complete at most and that it will be publicly available upon completion.