Surprise Truck Inspections Held in Buffalo County; Eight Vehicles Taken Out of Service

KEARNEY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in Buffalo County

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 13 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to five vehicles or trailers throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 75 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. Troopers placed eight vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Troopers also placed two drivers out of service for driver violations.

The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division.