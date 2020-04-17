Suspect Who Had Been Sought By Multiple Agencies Caught

HASTINGS – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred in Deweese Thursday afternoon between a Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Wesley Blessing, who had been sought by multiple agencies throughout the week. The deputy sheriff responded to a 911 call that Blessing was in Deweese. As the deputy responded, Blessing had a handgun. During the confrontation, Blessing was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. Troopers and other law enforcement officers arrived on scene to render medical aid. Blessing was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with serious injuries. He has since been transported to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln.

