Tales on the Trail this Saturday at Prairie Loft Center

HASTINGS – The Prairie Loft Center will be hosting their annual Tales on the Trail on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, and it will be a non-spooky Halloween themed event. People are encouraged to dress up in costumes. Amy Sandeen, the Executive Director of the Prairie Loft Center, says that they are partnering with the Stuhr and Hastings Museums to bring a lot of fun activities and events to Tales on the Trail.

The afternoon will involve storytellers on the trail, reading story books. And they’ll also be in costume. And we’ll have some activities on that trail. Both art projects to take home and some kind of active areas where kids can play. And we’ll have some snacks and we’ll set up some games. Pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic-tac-toe. We’ll have the sandbox, the mud kitchen, and the stump jump. And some of our general play and learning areas out as well.

No registration is necessary and everyone is welcome, they do ask for ten dollars per family as a suggested donation. They are still looking for more volunteers as well and will take volunteers up to the day of the event. More information can found on their Facebook page and website, PrairieLoft.Org.