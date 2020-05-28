Test Nebraska at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday

KEARNEY – As Test Nebraska continues to move through the state, they will be at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday to test for the coronavirus. They will be there testing 8am to 11am and 3pm to 6pm both days.

The tests are administered for free but you must take the assessment at TestNebraska.com first. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a barcode, which needs to be printed off and brought with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone.