Test Nebraska Back in Kearney this Weekend; Back in Grand Island Next Week

NEBRASKA – Test Nebraska will be back in Kearney this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. They will be at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds from 8 to noon. They will also be in Grand Island next week on Monday and Tuesday.

You must first take the assessment at TestNebraska.com. People who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment. There is no longer limiting criteria for any individuals living in any of the State’s remaining counties to schedule a test. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a barcode, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site.

Anyone showing signs of the coronavirus, high fever, coughing and shortness of breath, or who has already tested positive should remain home and self-quarantine for a minimum of ten days since the onset of symptoms. The person should also remain fever free for 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine.