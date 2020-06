HASTINGS – Test Nebraska will be coming back to Hastings next week on Wednesday. They will be at the Adams County Fairgrounds from 8:00am to 12:00pm. Up to 200 people will be tested at the event. Any resident in the South Heartland District can get tested but you have to take the assessment at TestNebraska.com. After the assessment is taken an email will be sent to you saying whether or not you qualify for a test. If you do qualify, you’ll set up a time for the test through the email.

Share this Story: