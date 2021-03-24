Test of Tornado Warning Today at 11; Good Time to Practice Plans

HASTINGS – The National Weather Service in Hastings will be doing a test of the tornado warning sirens today at 11 and officials are saying that is a great time to practice your safety plan that you would use in the case of an actual emergency.

Ron Pughes, the Adams County Emergency Director, says that it’s important to practice it with both family and co-workers.

You may be at work, you may be at school. Your kids may be at school, you may be at home. So there’s a whole lot of things you can plan on that if this happened right now, what am I going to do? How are we going to put together a communication plan? Where do I go to seek shelter. What should I take down? What should I have down in my shelter area?

Some other tips include going to the basement or an inner room without windows. Protect your body by covering it with a mattress and having a helmet to protect your head. Have an emergency kit with essentials ready in case you get stranded. Take your phone, shoes, and pets with you as well.

Pughes says you don’t have to use the tornado warning to test your plan, but it is important to do a practice run of it at some point.