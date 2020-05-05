Testing Offered through the Nebraska National Guard in Phelps County

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska Public Health Lab, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be offering COVID-19 drive through testing at the Phelps County Recycling Center this week on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. One-hundred-fifty (150) tests will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The partnership between TRPHD, the Nebraska National Guard, the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was able to provide 600 tests to Dawson County residents on May 1st and 2nd. With the addition of the 300 tests collected on May 3rd and 4th, the total number of tests offered in Buffalo and Dawson counties is 900. This additional data will help our citizens better understand the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.

