TestNebaska Coming to Hastings and Clay Center, South Heartland District Health Department Reports 4 COVID-19 Cases

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials announced today that TestNebraska will be coming to two communities in the South Heartland health district on Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27.

TestNebraska will be in the following two South Heartland locations:

Hastings Location: Adams County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 26, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Clay Center Location: Clay County Fairgrounds Wednesday, May 27, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



To register for these events, go to testnebraska.com.

“TestNebraska provides an opportunity to expand our local testing capacity for COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director. “More testing helps us know the level of the virus in our communities so that we can reduce the spread of the disease.

Bever reported 4 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Adams County, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 286. By county, the totals are 257 in Adams County, 23 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County, and 1 in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Adams County:

3 females (1 in her 20s, 1 in her 30s, and 1 in her 50s)

1 male in his 40s

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.