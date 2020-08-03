TestNebraska coming to Mary Lanning Healthcare

HASTINGS – Mary Lanning Healthcare and the state of Nebraska have partnered to provide free COVID-19 testing to eligible residents beginning August 17 at MLH.

Nebraska residents can take an online assessment through the TestNebraska portal to see if they are eligible for the free testing.

Terri Brown, MLH Laboratory Services Director, said she is happy to partner with TestNebraska in an effort to make testing available to more people.

“Because testing supplies have been limited off and on during the pandemic, we are glad that this partnership will help us open up testing,” Brown said.

The state’s partnership with Nomi Health provides the hospital with access to a pre-existing supply chain of testing, project management and clinical expertise in collaboration with the hospital staff.

Brown said a more detailed schedule of testing times will be available closer to August 17.

Residents are encouraged to visit testnebraska.com and take the online assessment to see if they are eligible to receive a free COVID-19 test.