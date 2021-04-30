TestNebraska Ending at Mary Lanning Healthcare

HASTINGS – Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Friday that TestNebraska is ending on the MLH campus effective immediately.

Terri Brown, Director of Laboratory Services, said there has been a dramatic decrease in the number of people needing to be tested. TestNebraska was initiated at MLH in August 2020 and has provided testing for thousands of patients.

Patients can go to www.testnebraska.com to find alternate locations for service in our area. MLH family care clinics will be offering testing to their patients.