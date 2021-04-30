TestNebraska Ending at Mary Lanning Healthcare

Press Release | April 30, 2021

HASTINGS – Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Friday that TestNebraska is ending on the MLH  campus effective immediately. 

Terri Brown, Director of Laboratory Services, said there has been a dramatic decrease in the number  of people needing to be tested. TestNebraska was initiated at MLH in August 2020 and has provided  testing for thousands of patients. 

Patients can go to www.testnebraska.com to find alternate locations for service in our area. MLH  family care clinics will be offering testing to their patients.

Share this Story: