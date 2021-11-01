The ARC of Central Nebraska Hosting Honey Sunday Event

GRAND ISLAND – Since 1963, The Arc of Central Nebraska has held its annual HONEY SUNDAY event in Grand Island to raise funds to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in the Hall and Howard County areas. HONEY SUNDAY is an event born in Grand Island as a way to raise money for a teacher’s salary. The event has since grown to a nationwide event identifying The Arc and HONEY SUNDAY together.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 6th and 7th, they will again be selling honey asking citizens to continue to offer their support. The Arc of Central Nebraska, and other area groups selling honey at several retail locations in Grand Island including The Tattered Book, Ken’s Appliance, Hyvee Gas station, Tractor Supply, Ace Hardware, and both Super Saver locations on Saturday, November 6 from 10am-4 pm and Sunday, November 7 from 11 am-4 pm. If you are in Central City you can also get them at the Central City Mall on Saturday from 1pm to 5pm or pick them up at the Merrick Community Foundation until November 15th during business hours.

The Arc of Central Nebraska is a local chapter of a non-profit organization made up of people with disabilities and their families. For more than 60 years, The Arc has been a key voice in fighting for equal rights and equal access for services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. In the Grand Island area, The Arc of Central Nebraska provides legislative advocacy, self-advocacy training and educational training for people in the Hall and Howard County areas. The Arc of Central Nebraska is an affiliated chapter of The Arc of Nebraska and The Arc of the United States.