The City of Hastings Gives Further Information on Directed Health Measure

HASTINGS – After the announcement of Directed Health Measure for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties, the City of Hastings held a press conference on Wednesday to talk about the measure.

Ron Pughes, the Adams County Emergency Management Director, said that everyone needs to follow the rules of the measure to ensure the safety of the community and to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Eric Barber, the CEO and President of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said that Mary Lanning staff and facilities is ready for this pandemic.

And Mayor Corey Stutte said that this measure will affect the city’s finances and projects.

We are going to put some things on hold to make sure that we have a full understanding of what this will do to our budget. Whether it’s all these projects we have going, some of them have already been authorized and approved, some of them are already funded, but some of the other projects will probably take about a quarter break just to make sure that we are able to fund those moving forward. Projections are really hard to do right now, we’ve talked a lot with partners throughout the state to better understand exactly what things might look like moving forward.

Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said that testing capabilities have improved but they are not where they need to be. They have conducted 71 total tests with five confirmed cases, one of those being a Colorado resident, 9 pending tests, and 57 negative tests. As more testing becomes available, there will be more positive tests.

If you have any questions about the measure and compliance issues, you can email [email protected]. They also said that, in order to not overload the 911 call center, do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.