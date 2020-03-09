The Hastings City Council Rescinds Resolution to Tear Down Old Viaduct; Vote in November Will Happen Instead

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council voted to rescind the resolution to tear down the Old Viaduct at Monday’s City Council meeting. The decision comes after citizens of Hastings gathered over 2,700 signatures to put it to a vote in November. The council decided to go ahead and approve a vote in November instead of using more city resources to verify the signature. Mayor Corey Stutte said that they wanted to accelerate the timeline of this process.

I really do respect the people that signed the petition. I think that’s a great thing we’ve got in our community and country. The ability to petition when you necessarily don’t agree with things. But when we really take a look at it, I’m confident that they have the signatures. When we look at those 2,700 signatures, I’m confident that they have them. And I’d rather us not spend the money to verify them. I would rather us do this as a council. And rescind the ordinance, which is to tear down the overpass. And for us to move forward, as quickly as possible, with preparing some ballot language for the ballot in November.

Stutte says that they hope to have the ballot language ready by the next City Council meeting. There will be a repair option in the election. Councilman Chuck Rosenberg said that he’s glad they are moving forward with this vote.

It paves the way so that people can vote on this. You know, it’s been controversial over the time. And it’ll be a positive thing for the community once the votes are in.

The vote passed 7-0 with Councilman Paul Hamelink being absent.