The Hastings Public School Board Approves Purchase of Chromebooks and Buses

HASTINGS – The Hastings Public School Board approved the purchase of 1500 new Chromebooks for students and three new buses for their fleet at their most recent board meeting. The new Chromebooks cost $382,500 and the Thomas buses cost $506,850 and the purchases will be made with federal dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Becky Sullivan, of the Hastings Public School Board, says the Chromebooks will replace some older devices they have.

Our students now get their Chromebook in seventh or eighth grade and then carry it through. And so, obviously, when those are done they are kind of done. So it’s great to have some funds to be able to replace those and work those older ones out of the system this way. We were one to one with eighth grade through high school before the pandemic. And then, as I said, a lot of these funds that have come down have allowed us to trickle that down even further. And, again, to not have to scramble to find the money from the general fund to replace Chromebooks.

They also usually try to budget one bus a year but they have a few buses that are on their last leg. Since they are getting federal dollars they decided to purchase these ahead of time.

Also because, as with all things automotive, it’s kind of hard to get a hold of them. And so, we are doing this purchase but actually we won’t even see these until next year. Doing three instead of one because we do have that extra money available now and there’s a need so we are going to go ahead and do three buses.

She says that getting the buses and chromebooks is helping them catch up, especially since they don’t get a lot of state funding and their budget is already pretty tight.