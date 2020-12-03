The Kearney Area Community Foundation’s 8th Annual Give Where You Live is Today

KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Community Foundation is holding it’s 8th Annual Give Where You Live fundraising event for area nonprofits. There are 178 nonprofits in total that people can donate to.

The fundraising event does look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. People can drop off donations at the Kearney Area Community Foundation until 7pm and they will have people ready to pick up donations without contact. They will also be able to take calls and pick up the donations. The number to call for that is 308-237-3114.

In order to be a part of Give Where You Live, the nonprofits had to pledge that 80 percent of the donations will stay in the Kearney area community. You can also donate online and watch the running total at GiveWhereYouLive.net.