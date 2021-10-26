The Old Viaduct Moves One Step Close to Demolition

HASTINGS – Recently, the Hastings City Council voted on an agreement with the Union Pacific Railroad that will lay out the cost the city will have to pay during demolition of the Old Viaduct. This is the first of two steps the city will have to take to tear down the Old Viaduct.

Mayor Corey Sutte says that the next step will be to get the engineer plans approved and then put it out to bid.

The demolition was something that was decided by council, I believe it last November after the election. And so we’ve been moving forward and working with the Union Pacific, as well as our engineers, to figure out what the demolition plans look like. So that is what of two steps and moving forward with those.

The cost is estimated to be $108,000, which will include project management, engineering review, flagging and final inspection. The city is hoping to get the plans done and bids out in the next couple of months.