The Sale and Shooting of Fireworks Begins Today in Hastings

HASTINGS – Fireworks in Hastings can be sold and shot off starting today. Fireworks may be sold and ignited from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Fireworks may not be used on any public street, alley, sidewalk, park or other property owned by the City of Hastings without a permit issued by Hastings Fire and Rescue. Fireworks may not be thrown from or into any motor vehicle.

Sky lanterns or any other free-floating device which includes a flame or heating device used as a lifting mechanism are prohibited. Troy Vorderstrasse, the Assistant Fire Chief for Hastings Fire and Rescue, also gave some tips on how to be safe around fireworks.

Don’t mix alcohol with fireworks and those sort of things. Now when we get into the fire side of things. Never attempt to relight what they call a dud. When we are done make sure that we soak our fireworks. Put them in some water, let them sit. Put them in a metal container and don’t put them next to the house. Many times we’ve seen that. Guys are putting them in a plastic bag and throwing them on their porch. Then we get a call a few hours later that their porch is on fire. A lot of the common sense things.

He also says that if you are letting the young ones shoot fireworks make sure they are doing it while under adult supervision. It’s also important to have a piece of plywood or something like that for a solid base to shoot the fireworks off of. Never shoot them at eachother and make sure pets are safe as well.

Vorderstrasse says that their numbers rise every year when it comes to injuries and fires during the Fourth of July.