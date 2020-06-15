The Virtual Relay for Life Begins Today and Continues Through Friday

HASTINGS – The Virtual Relay for Life begins today and will continue through Friday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to postpone the Relay for Life at the Hastings College Track but are hoping and planning to hold in person events in the month of August. That will depend on Directed Health Measures at that time.

Shawna Crawford, Event Lead for the Relay for Life, says that many of the aspects of relay, including the silent auction, will be done online.

You can set minimums for the bid, everything is very easy and straightforward on there. They’ll be pictures of everything available with descriptions. So it’ll be as close to in person as possible in a virtual setting. We will also be doing a virtual luminaria ceremony online. We’ve got some really special stuff that we are putting together in kind of a video presentation that we will play on June 19 at the end of all of our event.

They will also be having events everyday this week, starting today. There will be contests and prizes to win throughout the week. The events and contests can be found at the Relay for Life of Adams County Nebraska Facebook Page.

Friday they are encouraging people to share their fundraisers on the Facebook page. The bidding for the silent auction will be done at 32auctions.com.