Three Dead, Including Gunman, After Shooting in Superior

SUPERIOR – A shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in Superior that left three people dead, including the gunman.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. Thursday, NSP was dispatched to assist the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Police Department with response to an active shooter incident at the Agrex Elevator in Superior. The Superior and Nelson Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, investigators located one deceased individual and multiple other victims. The reported shooter was also injured. There were no outstanding suspects at the time investigators arrived on scene.

Preliminary investigation has identified the shooter as Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior. Hoskinson’s employment with Agrex had been terminated earlier in the day.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun and opened fire, striking three individuals. An employee then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson.

One of the victims shot by Hoskinson has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Another was transported by life-flight to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries and eventually would succumb to those injuries. The third victim has been treated and released from the hospital in Superior. Hoskinson was transported to the hospital in Superior and was pronounced deceased.