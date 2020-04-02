Three New Cases of Coronavirus in South Heartland District; Fifth Death in State Announced

NEBRASKA – Three additional cases of the coronavirus were identified in Adams County, bringing the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to six. The South Heartland District Health Department is conducting contact investigations to identify people who may have been exposed so that they may take next steps and prevent further spread. The fifth death related to coronavirus was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The person was a Madison County resident in her 70s with underlying health conditions. Governor Pete Ricketts has issued Directed Health Measures for fifteen new counties. State Directed Health Measures were issued for Antelope, Arthur, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Hooker, Keya Paha, Knox, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Pierce, Rock, and Thomas counties.

