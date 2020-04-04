Three New COVID-19 Cases in Adams, Webster Counties

HASTINGS – Two additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in Adams County and the first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Webster County brings the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to nine. The cases are unrelated.

Two cases are Adams County males (one in his 40s and one in his 60s) – one with contact to a known case from Hall County and the other under investigation for source of exposure. Both are isolated at home and being actively monitored by the health department. Another is a Webster County man in his 60s who is also in isolation and being actively monitored.

South Heartland District Health Department is conducting contact investigations for all cases to identify people who may have been exposed so that they may take next steps and prevent further spread.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.

People can help protect themselves and others from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick.

Avoiding non-essential travel and staying at home as much as possible.

Avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Keeping space of 6 feet or more between yourself and others.

Adhering to prevention practices for handwashing and disinfection.

There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

SHDHD also encourages residents to stay informed by checking SHDHD’s website www.southheartlandhealth.org for local information and updates, links to state and national websites, or to view a copy of the State Directed Health Measure Order for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties.