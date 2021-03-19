Three People Lose Their Lives in Kearney Fire

KEARNEY – At approximately 12:42 p.m. on March 18, 2021, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) and Kearney Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located in the 3300 block of Avenue I, in North-East Kearney. Upon arrival, officers found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

During the primary search of the structure, firefighters located one adult female, one female child and one male child inside the residence. The victims were all carried from the residence by firefighters who performed immediate first aid outside of the residence. CHI Good Samaritan EMS responded. All three victims were transported by rescue squad to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital due to injuries sustained from the fire. After significant lifesaving effort by hospital staff, all three victims succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The Buffalo County Attorney has ordered autopsies for the victims.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this tragic fire. We appreciate the efforts from all of our first responders who worked tirelessly responding to this fire.” – Chief Bryan D. Waugh

This fire remains under investigation by the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Buffalo County Attorney.