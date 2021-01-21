Three South Heartland COVID Deaths Brings Total to 52; COVID Risk Remains Elevated

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths of previously reported cases, bringing the health district total to fifty-two (52). SHDHD Executive Director Michele Bever stated the deaths were a Clay County man in his 80s, an Adams County man in his 70s, and a Webster County man in his 90s. “We are saddened to lose more South Heartland residents to COVID-19 and we extend our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” Bever said. SHDHD does not report deaths attributed to COVID-19 until confirmed by death certificate.

Bever also reported South Heartland’s COVID-19 risk remained elevated, within the risk dial ‘orange zone’. “We have some positive news: the district’s weekly positivity dropped to 10.3% from 14% the previous week,” Bever said. “One county’s positivity dipped below 5% and another was between 5% and 10%. At the same time, testing remained high in all four counties,” she said. By county, the positivity was 14.8% in Adams, 7.4% in Clay, 12.2% in Nuckolls, and 3.7% in Webster.

Bever said the department saw a net decrease in weekly cases from the previous week, but the overall trend, measured by the three-week average of weekly cases, had increased to 12%. In addition, she said most hospital capacity indicators had improved since early last week, but there was an increase in ventilator use last weekend. According to SHDHD’s hospital capacity dashboard, 45% of ICU beds are available, 26% of inpatients are COVID-positive, there are eight COVID-19-positive inpatients and two ventilators are in use as of January 20.

“We need to continue using all the tools we have to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including vaccination,” she said. “As of Tuesday night, we had administered 2,095 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the health district since the first doses arrived here in mid-December.”

Bever said approximately 350 second doses of Moderna vaccine were being administered this week to the health workers who received their first doses four weeks ago. Also, the health department is continuing to schedule people in the first priority group to get their first dose of COVID vaccine. “We are hoping to be finished with Phase 1A this week and that will allow us to begin transitioning to Phase 1B. This will include beginning to schedule first responders and individuals in the 90+ age group to get their vaccines,” she said.

Bever said call volumes continue to be high from people seeking information on how to sign up for the vaccine. “We are asking residents age 65+ and those with high-risk medical conditions to please sign up on our website. If you don’t have access to the internet, please ask a family member or friend to assist you.” Bever said individuals on the list would be notified when it was their turn for the vaccine. “Please be patient. With the limited amounts of vaccine coming out, it could be many weeks before you are contacted,” she said. “Please watch the local news media, health department website and SHDHD Facebook page for updated information about the status and timeline of the vaccine distribution process.”

SHDHD’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard tracks progress on COVID-19 vaccinations in the four-county district. Other vaccine information and updates, along with links to the Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and vaccine priority recommendations, are available on SHDHD’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage. The levels of risk for COVID-19 spread are indicated on the risk dial as low (0-1.0, green), moderate (1.0-2.0, yellow), elevated (2.0-3.0, orange) and severe (3.0-4.0, red). The COVID Risk Dial & Community Guidance can be found on SHDHD webpages at www.southheartlandhealth.org. South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.