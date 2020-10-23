Today is the Last Day to Request Mail in Ballots for November General Election

HASTINGS – Today is the last day to request an early ballot by mail for the November General Election and you can pick one up from the Adams County Clerk’s office up until November 2, the day before the election. Those ballots must be turned in by November 3 at 8pm, the time the polls close. People can drop them off at the drop box at the Adams County Courthouse anytime.

If people are planning to mail in the ballot instead of dropping it off, they should mail it in at least a few days before the election. Ramona Thomas, the Adams County Clerk, says that Nebraska doesn’t recognize the post mark date if the ballot is late and everyone should make sure their ballot is signed correctly.

If we’re talking about the oath on the backside of the actual absentee ballot, yes that does have to be filled out in its entirety. The voter does need to sign it. But other than that, the vote should be valid if everything is filled out.

Today is also the last day to register to vote in person, which can also be done at the Adams County Clerk’s office by 6pm. The polls will be open during the general election on November 3 from 8 to 8. The Good Samaritan Village polling location has been moved to the Adams County Fairgrounds.