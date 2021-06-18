Tour De Nebraska Making Stop in Hastings Over the Weekend 

HASTINGS – Tour De Nebraska began on Tuesday and the cyclists will stop in Hastings on Friday and Saturday. They are expecting over 400 riders and additional 30 support staff and families will be in Hastings for the weekend. This year, they have riders from 15 different states and Canada.

Hastings will showcase two local flavors with Steeple Brewing Company and First Street Brewing Company. The riders will also take a Hastings History Bus Tour to learn about the Naval Ammunition Depot and the Hastings Museum. Charlie Schilling, the Event Director for Tour De Nebraska, says that they are very thankful to the community for welcoming them.

Yea, we’re going to flood your community. They’re going to go to the park and camp. They’re going to head over to Bullseye’s for breakfast on Saturday morning. There’s lots of options, they can hang our at your beautiful park and pool or do any number of loops.

The Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau is reminding people that with over 400 cyclists in town it’s important for drivers to use caution when on the streets, especially around the cyclists. The cyclists also made stops in Kearney, Alma, and Red Cloud.