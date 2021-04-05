Town Hall Meeting Happening at Hastings Public Library on April 17

HASTINGS – The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a town hall meeting on Saturday, April 17 at the Hastings Public Library. Mayor Corey Stutte will attend the meeting along with Ward 1 City Council Members Ginny Skutnik and Jennifer Beahm and Hastings Economic Development Corporation Director Michael Krings.

The main focus of the meeting will be about Ward 1 but anyone is welcome to attend. Mikki Shafer, the President of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, says they don’t have an agenda set up for this town hall.

Assuming that Mayor Stutte will kind of start with an overview of what’s going on in the community right now. And then we will open it up to questions. Again, there is no agenda, we’re not announcing anything, or anything along those lines. It’s just that Jeniffer had said a lot of people had contacted her and she just wanted to get in front of people again. And you know, obviously with COVID this last year, we did not do any of our Coffee with the Senators, Coffee with the Mayor, Coffee with the City Council, any of those. So this is going to be our first one.

Since it will be at the library, they will be requiring masks to attend. No registration is required and it will be free to attend.

The chamber also has two Coffee’s with Senator Halloran lined up in the next couple months. They will host one on April 24 and then another on June 5, both of them are Saturdays. The events will run from 9am to 10am both days and will be held at the Eagles Club.