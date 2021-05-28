Tri-Cities Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Happening This Month

HASTINGS – Law enforcement and fire personnel are often the first to respond when there is an emergency. They are also quick to respond when there is a need, such as the current need for blood donations. The American Red Cross is partnering with local first responders for the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, June 8-11 in the Tri-Cities.

During this blood drive, the Fire Departments and Police Departments from Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings will compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

June 8, Noon-6 p.m.

June 9, Noon- 6 p.m.

Law Enforcement Center, 111 Public Safety Drive, Grand Island, NE 68801

Ft. Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th Street, Kearney, NE 68845

June 11, Noon- 6 p.m.

Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore, Hastings, NE 68901

All who come to donate will receive a commemorative “Battle of the Badges” t-shirt.

How to donate blood

To schedule an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Use sponsor code: Tri City BoB to donate this drive.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood Drive Safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.